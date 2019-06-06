Twins' Kyle Gibson: Start moved to Saturday

Gibson is scheduled to start Saturday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins have yet to announce who will start Friday's series opener, but Gibson and Jake Odorizzi will pitch Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Gibson last pitched Saturday against the Rays, so he'll be well rested when he takes the mound in Detroit. Over his last five starts, the right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB in 29.2 innings.