Twins' Kyle Gibson: Start pushed back to Thursday

Gibson's scheduled start against the Twins on Wednesday was postponed by rain.

With the makeup game being scheduled as a doubleheader on Thursday, the Twins will simply push Gibson back a day to join Jose Berrios on the double card. The 29-year-old, who owns a 6.02 ERA in 20 starts this season, will pitch Game 1 against Carlos Carrasco.

