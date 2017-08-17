Twins' Kyle Gibson: Start pushed back to Thursday
Gibson's scheduled start against the Twins on Wednesday was postponed by rain.
With the makeup game being scheduled as a doubleheader on Thursday, the Twins will simply push Gibson back a day to join Jose Berrios on the double card. The 29-year-old, who owns a 6.02 ERA in 20 starts this season, will pitch Game 1 against Carlos Carrasco.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no-decision Friday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Drops to 6-9 with loss to Rangers•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Called up for Saturday's start•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Goes 7.1 innings for sixth win•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...