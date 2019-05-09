Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out 11
Gibson (3-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Gibson tossed his best outing of the season, with his loan blemish coming on a solo home run by Billy McKinney. He otherwise held the Blue Jays without an extra-base hit and didn't allow any runners to reach scoring position. While Gibson didn't pitch especially deep into the game, his 11 strikeouts stand out and were backed by 19 swinging strikes on a total of just 88 pitches. He'll look to build on this effort, with his next start likely to come Tuesday against the Angels.
