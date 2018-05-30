Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out eight over seven scoreless

Gibson struck out eight over seven scoreless innings against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing five hits and one walk in a no-decision.

Gibson threw his third scoreless outing of the season, but still hasn't managed to record a win in his last 10 starts. He's carrying a very respectable 3.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while holding opponents to a .222 batting average. The right-hander is sporting an excellent 9.4 K/9 (the best of his career by far) but he's also putting up a career-worst 4.0 BB/9. Gibson will look for a win in his next start against the Indians in a matchup at home.