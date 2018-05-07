Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out eight
Gibson allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eight across 6.2 innings Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor in the decision.
Gibson took advantage of one of the weaker lineups in the league on Sunday, putting together his third consecutive strong outing. In that span, he has allowed four earned runs over 17.2 innings and struck out 24 batters. He's been a polarizing pitcher over the past few seasons, never living up to his potential, but he has undeniably put together a strong start to the season that is largely backed up by his peripheral stats.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Whiffs 10 in no-decision•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Sunk by Rays on Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Knocked around Wednesday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows one earned run in short outing•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires six hitless frames•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....