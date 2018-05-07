Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out eight

Gibson allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out eight across 6.2 innings Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Gibson took advantage of one of the weaker lineups in the league on Sunday, putting together his third consecutive strong outing. In that span, he has allowed four earned runs over 17.2 innings and struck out 24 batters. He's been a polarizing pitcher over the past few seasons, never living up to his potential, but he has undeniably put together a strong start to the season that is largely backed up by his peripheral stats.