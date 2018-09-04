Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out five in loss to Astros

Gibson (7-12) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk across seven innings Monday to take the loss against the Astros. He struck out five.

Gibson gave up a solo home run in the first inning and allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits and an error in the second. He allowed another solo shot in the fourth but was able to settle down over his final three frames, though he received little offensive support and eventually suffered his 12th loss. Gibson struggled to find the strike zone at times, throwing just 59 percent of his pitches for strikes, but his 12 groundball outs helped limit the damage. He had allowed nine earned runs over 10 innings in his previous two starts and will look to build on this improved outing in his next scheduled start against the Yankees.