Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out five
Gibson gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Gibson gave up a three-run home run in the second inning and struggled with his command, but he also delivered a quality start to keep the Twins in the game. After being used out of the bullpen during an 18-inning contest in his last appearance, Gibson had eight days between starts and didn't appear to have any problems with the extra rest. The right-hander has an 8-4 record with a 4.13 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP heading into the All-Star break.
