Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out four in no-decision
Gibson struck out four but was tagged with four runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He allowed four hits and three walks as the Twins eventually lost 6-5.
Gibson shut out Toronto through the first five innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth as he gave up three hits and a walk before he was removed. The 31-year-old's outing leaves him with an unsightly 7.36 ERA and 1.77 WHIP along with a 12:8 K:BB. He currently lines up to face the Orioles on the road Sunday.
