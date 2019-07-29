Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out nine in win

Gibson (10-4) gave up one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine through six innings to take the win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Gibson silenced the White Sox through five innings and allowed the lone run in his last frame. The Twins are 9-2 in the last 11 starts Gibson has made. The right-hander has a 4.10 ERA and a 9.1 K/9 through 21 starts this season. Gibson will make his next start Saturday against the Royals at Target Field.