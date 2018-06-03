Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Gibson allowed two runs on two hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Indians. He struck out seven.
Gibson's only real mistake came on a solo home run on the fifth inning by Edwin Encarnacion, with the other run on his ledger coming after he walked the leadoff man in the sixth and watched as the bullpen allowed him to score. He threw the ball well, delivering 64 percent of his pitches for strikes and inducing eight groundball outs. Gibson has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts and will take a 3.54 ERA as well as a surprising 9.6 K/9 into his scheduled start next weekend against the Angels.
