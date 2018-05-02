Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out six in no-decision

Gibson struck out six and walked two in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings.

Gibson shut out the Blue Jays into the fifth, but allowed a home run to Kendrys Morales and an RBI single to Justin Smoak to tie up the game. Gibson has tallied a decision in only two of his six starts so far, while holding a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. The strikeout numbers have been a pleasant surprise from the 30-year-old, as he's currently sporting a 10.1 K/9, well above his career mark of 6.4 K/9. It remains to be seen if Gibson can maintain those numbers over the long haul. His next start will come against the White Sox in Chicago.

