Twins' Kyle Gibson: Struggles against Yankees

Gibson allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings Tuesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Gibson was hit hard out of the gate, allowing two doubles and two earned runs in the first inning. He settled in to post three scoreless frames before surrendering a three-run homer to Didi Gregorious, effectively ending his evening. Gibson remains frustratingly inconsistent, as he has posted three quality starts in his last nine outings but also surrendered three or more earned runs on three occasions. All told, he has a 4.02 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 105.1 innings for the season. He'll draw a softer matchup his next time out, as he's currently scheduled to start Sunday at the White Sox.