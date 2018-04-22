Twins' Kyle Gibson: Sunk by Rays on Saturday

Gibson (1-1) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.

He threw 58 of 85 pitches for strikes and generated 16 swinging strikes, but Gibson was also hit hard when Tampa hitters were able to make contact -- he served up a two-run homer to C.J. Cron in the second inning, then got chased from the game in the seventh after back-to-back extra-base hits by Joey Wendle and Wilson Ramos. Gibson will take a 4.29 ERA into his next start, a tough road matchup Thursday against the Yankees.