Twins' Kyle Gibson: Surrenders three earned runs
Gibson allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings Wednesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
Gibson struggled with his control early, walking a batter in each of the first two frames and also throwing a wild pitch. While he allowed two of his three earned runs in his final three frames, the majority of the damage he allowed came on singles. Gibson has turned in consecutive short outings, lasting just 9.1 innings across his last two starts while surrendering eight earned runs and nine walks. Despite the bumpy patch, he maintains a respectable 4.28 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 132.1 innings for the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the White Sox.
