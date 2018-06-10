Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes loss despite quality start Saturday
Gibson (1-4) took the loss Saturday as the Twins fell 2-1 to the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out five.
Both runs scored on solo homers, just the second time all year Gibson has served up multiple home runs in a start. The right-hander hasn't won since his first start of the season, but he's given the Twins seven quality starts and will carry a 3.45 ERA into his next outing Friday in Cleveland.
