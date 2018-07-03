Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes no-decision against Brewers

Gibson was charged with four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday.

He ran into trouble in the fifth inning, allowing four straight hits -- including a homer -- before recording an out. The right-hander was still in line for the win even after the rough fifth, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead and secure the victory, which has been a common theme throughout the first half. Gibson has just two wins to show for his efforts through 100.2 innings this season. He lines up for favorable home starts against Baltimore and Tampa Bay in his final two outings before the All-Star break.