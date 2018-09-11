Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes tough-luck loss versus Yankees
Gibson (7-13) allowed one run on four hits and four walks across 5.2 innings Monday to take the loss against the Yankees. He struck out five.
Gibson threw just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes while tying his second-highest walk total of the season. He induced eight groundball outs as he kept the visitors at bay through the first five innings, but a solo home run from Gary Sanchez in the sixth was enough to put him on the hook for his 13th loss. Gibson was coming off a quality start in which he lost to the Astros and has now allowed just three earned runs over his last 12.2 innings, despite suffering a pair of losses in those outings. He'll take a respectable 3.67 ERA into this weekend's slated matchup with the Royals.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out five in loss to Astros•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Next start pushed to Monday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs in loss to Cleveland•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows three homers in loss•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets seventh win Friday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Rebounds with gem•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....