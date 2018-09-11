Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes tough-luck loss versus Yankees

Gibson (7-13) allowed one run on four hits and four walks across 5.2 innings Monday to take the loss against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Gibson threw just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes while tying his second-highest walk total of the season. He induced eight groundball outs as he kept the visitors at bay through the first five innings, but a solo home run from Gary Sanchez in the sixth was enough to put him on the hook for his 13th loss. Gibson was coming off a quality start in which he lost to the Astros and has now allowed just three earned runs over his last 12.2 innings, despite suffering a pair of losses in those outings. He'll take a respectable 3.67 ERA into this weekend's slated matchup with the Royals.