Twins' Kyle Gibson: Throws 110 pitches in win

Gibson allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings while earning a victory against the Royals on Saturday.

The Twins spotted Gibson plenty of runs, which allowed Minnesota to give Gibson a bit of a leash. He pitched well, but also longer into a game (by pitches) than he has all season, throwing a season-high 110 pitches. Since giving up five runs to the Yankees on July 23, Gibson has yielded two runs in his last 12.2 innings (1.42 ERA). He owns a 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 123 innings this season. Gibson will pitch again Thursday against the Indians.