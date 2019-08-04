Twins' Kyle Gibson: Throws 110 pitches in win
Gibson allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 6.2 innings while earning a victory against the Royals on Saturday.
The Twins spotted Gibson plenty of runs, which allowed Minnesota to give Gibson a bit of a leash. He pitched well, but also longer into a game (by pitches) than he has all season, throwing a season-high 110 pitches. Since giving up five runs to the Yankees on July 23, Gibson has yielded two runs in his last 12.2 innings (1.42 ERA). He owns a 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 123 innings this season. Gibson will pitch again Thursday against the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...