Twins' Kyle Gibson: Throws eight strong innings

Gibson (4-6) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out nine across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rays.

Gibson contained the Rays' lineup in his best start of the season, the first time he has surrendered neither a home run or a walk. He generated 16 swinging strikes and brought his career-best strikeout rate up to 8.9 K/9 through 115.2 innings. While his control has worsened this season, Gibson has otherwise improved his skills in most areas and his peripheral stats back up his re-emergence through the first half of the season.