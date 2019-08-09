Twins' Kyle Gibson: Walks six in loss

Gibson (11-5) was charged with the loss against the Indians on Thursday after allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and six walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

The right-hander rendered himself ineffective this time around with a career-high six free passes to take his first loss since June 19. Gibson had thrown a season-high 110 pitches over 6.2 innings in his last start, but exited Thursday's game after his 85th pitch in the fifth. The 31-year-old still holds a solid 11-5 record over 24 appearances along with a 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB. Gibson will hit the road for a showdown with the Brewers on Wednesday.