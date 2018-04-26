Twins' Kyle Gibson: Whiffs 10 in no-decision
Gibson allowed just one hit and three walks across six scoreless innings Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out 10 batter, but didn't factor into the decision.
Gibson shut down a difficult Yankees lineup in what was easily his best outing of the season. His 10 strikeouts were a career-high, and the 30-year-old now owns an impressive 10.0 K/9 to go with his 3.33 ERA through his first five starts. Gibson certainly deserved to win the contest after exiting with a three-run lead prior to the seventh inning, but the Twins' bullpen coughed up four runs over the final three frames of the game to help the Yankees prevail, forcing the veteran to settle for a no-decision. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start, which will come against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
