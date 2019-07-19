Twins' Kyle Gibson: Whiffs seven in win

Gibson (9-4) earned the win against Oakland on Thursday, hurling seven innings and giving up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

The damage against Gibson came on a pair of extra-base hits -- a run-scoring double by Khris Davis in the fourth inning and a two-run homer by Jurickson Profar in the sixth -- but the 31-year-old was otherwise effective, limiting Oakland to four singles without issuing a walk. He was credited with the win after Minnesota plated three runs in the seventh inning on a three-run homer by Eddie Rosario. Gibson has posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 106:29 K:BB in 105.1 innings this season and is next scheduled to face the Yankees on Tuesday.