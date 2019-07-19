Twins' Kyle Gibson: Whiffs seven in win
Gibson (9-4) earned the win against Oakland on Thursday, hurling seven innings and giving up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven.
The damage against Gibson came on a pair of extra-base hits -- a run-scoring double by Khris Davis in the fourth inning and a two-run homer by Jurickson Profar in the sixth -- but the 31-year-old was otherwise effective, limiting Oakland to four singles without issuing a walk. He was credited with the win after Minnesota plated three runs in the seventh inning on a three-run homer by Eddie Rosario. Gibson has posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 106:29 K:BB in 105.1 innings this season and is next scheduled to face the Yankees on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...