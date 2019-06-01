Twins' Kyle Gibson: Wins fourth in last five starts
Gibson (6-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Rays, allowing one run (none earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.
The Rays nicked Gibson for an unearned run in the second inning, on three singles and an error by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. However, the 31-year-old was able to dance around trouble in the third inning when he left the bases loaded and the fifth when he stranded two more runners. Gibson will take a 3.75 ERA and 63:15 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...