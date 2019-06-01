Twins' Kyle Gibson: Wins fourth in last five starts

Gibson (6-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Rays, allowing one run (none earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

The Rays nicked Gibson for an unearned run in the second inning, on three singles and an error by second baseman Jonathan Schoop. However, the 31-year-old was able to dance around trouble in the third inning when he left the bases loaded and the fifth when he stranded two more runners. Gibson will take a 3.75 ERA and 63:15 K:BB through 62.1 innings into his next start Friday, on the road against Detroit.