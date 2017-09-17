Twins' Kyle Gibson: Wins ugly Sunday
Gibson (11-10) allowed five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight batters through six innings to collect the win against Toronto on Sunday.
This clearly wasn't Gibson's best form, and it was especially discouraging after entering on a roll. The 29-year-old righty posted a 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 through his previous five starts, after all. He lines up for consecutive road starts against Detroit and Cleveland to finish the year, and the matchup against the Tigers sets up as a bounce-back spot for Gibson.
