Twins' Kyle Gibson: Works in relief

Gibson made his second relief appearance of the season in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Indians, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in his lone inning.

After a stint on the injured list caused by ulcerative colitis, Gibson was reinstated Thursday and was lit up in his return to the rotation, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings. Given that the Twins already had 13 healthy relief options on hand with the expanded September roster, manager Rocco Baldelli's decision to deploy Gibson out of the bullpen three days after starting was surprising. Gibson is still expected to start the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Thursday or Friday versus the Royals, but his usage in relief may provide a glimpse of what his role might be when the postseason arrives.