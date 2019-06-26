Twins' Kyle Gibson: Yields four runs in win

Gibson (8-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has been very hot and cold lately, but consider this one a rare start where he didn't pitch well and won. This is the first time this season Gibson allowed more than three runs and captured a victory. Interestingly, he earned three no-decisions in his first three outings this year, and since then, he's gone 8-4 and posted a decision in every appearance. In addition to his record, Gibson owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 86.2 innings this season. He will pitch next at the White Sox on Sunday.