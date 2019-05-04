Twins' Kyle Gibson: Yields three unearned runs

Gibson (2-1) allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a loss to the Yankees on Friday.

The Twins defense let down Gibson in this one, as three Yankees runs scored off two errors. Those mistakes forced Gibson to throw more pitches as well, and as a result, he had his shortest outing since April 9. Gibson dropped to 2-1 with the loss; he also has a 4.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 32.2 innings this year. He is expected to make his next start on the road Wednesday against the Blue Jays.