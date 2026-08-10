Twins' Kyler Fedko: Out for season with knee injury

Fedko announced via his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL, MCL and LCL in his left knee, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports. Triple-A St. Paul placed him on its 7-day injured list Aug. 3.

Fedko sustained the multi-ligament injury while playing forA St. Paul on Aug. 2, when he went down while pursing a flyball in the outfield. The 26-year-old got the chance to make his big-league debut earlier in the summer, going 0-for-16 with two walks, one run and one RBI in 14 games for the Twins before being optioned to Triple-A on July 10. Given the nature of his knee surgery, Fedko's availability for the start of spring training could be affected, and the injury may also influence the Twins' decision to tender him a contract heading into 2027.