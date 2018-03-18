Twins' LaMonte Wade: Sent to minor-league camp
Wade was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Wade played well for Minnesota this spring, going 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles and eight walks over 17 games. After hitting .292/.397/.408 across 117 games at Double-A Chattanooga last season, Wade could make his way up to Triple-A Rochester during the upcoming season.
