Twins' LaMonte Wade: Still in mix for reserve role
Wade is in the mix for the final spot on the 26-man roster along with Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave, the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Wade is hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a .914 OPS this spring.
Wade is likely a long shot to make the roster, but the Twins could keep both Jake Cave and Wade if Byron Buxton isn't ready to begin the season due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. Wade's ability to draw walks and play center field led to his callup for 26 games last season. But after hitting just .246/.392/.356 at Triple-A and .196/.348/.375 in the majors, he'll likely need to show more with his bat at Triple-A before getting an extended chance in the majors.
