Lynn (3-4) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Royals. He struck out five.

Lynn worked around trouble on several occasions and was unscathed other than a two-run rally which included a pair of doubles in the fifth inning. He needed just 91 pitches (53 strikes) to work through six innings but wasn't brought back out for the seventh, though he recorded his second straight quality start. It's been a rough season for Lynn for the most part, but he's shown signs of life of late and will look to keep it going this weekend against the Indians.