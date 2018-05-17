Lynn (1-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over three innings while striking out five.

While the strikeouts were at least vaguely encouraging, Lynn was once again unable to locate the ball in the strike zone with any consistency, throwing 46 of 82 pitches for strikes in yet another early exit. The right-hander has lasted six innings in only two of his eight starts for the Twins, putting tremendous pressure on the team's bullpen, and barring a drastic turnaround in his 7.0 BB/9, it's hard to see how Lynn can keep his rotation spot much longer. Nonetheless, he's penciled in for his next trip to the mound Tuesday at home against the Tigers.