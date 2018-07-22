Lynn (7-8) took the loss Saturday as the Twins fell 4-2 to the Royals, giving up three runs on three hits and six walks over five innings while striking out six.

Things could have been a lot worse for Lynn given his control issues, as the Royals only managed to bring one run home after he walked the bases loaded in the third inning. After seeming to solve his wildness at least somewhat in June, the right-hander's now posted a 7.1 BB/9 through four starts in July (17.2 innings), leading to a 7.13 ERA over that stretch -- and making Lynn a very risky fantasy play in his next start Thursday in Boston.