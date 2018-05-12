Twins' Lance Lynn: Continues early season struggles
Lynn didn't factor into the decision on Friday, lasting just 4.2 innings against the Angels, giving up four earned runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking two as the Twins won 5-4.
Lynn was coming off a strong outing against the White Sox but he couldn't keep the momentum going, continuing what has been a rough start to the season for the first-year Twin. Lynn's numbers through his first seven starts in Minnesota are ugly, as he's now got a 7.34 ERA, a 1.98 WHIP and 25 walks through 34.1 innings. The rough start has persisted to the point where he can't be considered a trustworthy fantasy option until he shows signs that he's righting the ship and getting back to the form that saw him average a 3.06 ERA over his previous three seasons as a member of the Cardinals.
