Twins' Lance Lynn: Delivers quality start in win over O's
Lynn (6-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three in a 6-2 victory over the Orioles.
Jake Cave robbed Tim Beckham of a home run on the first pitch Lynn threw in the ballgame, but the right-hander settled down after that close call, throwing 62 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the season. Lynn will carry a 5.21 ERA -- but a 3.49 mark over his last nine starts -- into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Royals.
