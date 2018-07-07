Lynn (6-7) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three in a 6-2 victory over the Orioles.

Jake Cave robbed Tim Beckham of a home run on the first pitch Lynn threw in the ballgame, but the right-hander settled down after that close call, throwing 62 of 105 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the season. Lynn will carry a 5.21 ERA -- but a 3.49 mark over his last nine starts -- into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Royals.