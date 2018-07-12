Lynn (7-7) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings against the Royals.

Lynn labored in this one, needing 114 pitches just to get through five frames. To his credit, the righty recovered well from a rocky start as he found himself in a 3-0 hole just four batters into the game and only allowed one the rest of the way. It's been an up and down first half for Lynn, but after carrying an ERA north of eight into May, he's been able to lower that mark to 5.22. Control remains an issue -- his 5.4 BB/9 would easily surpass his previous career high -- but he's also striking out just about a batter per inning with 91 punchouts in 91.1 innings.