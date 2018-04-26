Twins' Lance Lynn: Injures ankle in Wednesday's loss
Lynn (0-2) rolled his left ankle during the fourth inning of Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees, ESPN reports. "I'm sure he'll get it treated. We're not anticipating him missing any time," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.
It was another rough outing for Lynn even before the injury, as he allowed six runs on seven hits -- including home runs by Didi Gregorius and Tyler Austin -- and three walks over 3.2 innings before being lifted. The right-hander now has a 7.71 ERA and 22:18 K:BB through 18.2 innings to begin his tenure with Minnesota, and assuming his ankle doesn't require him to miss any time, he'll make his next start Monday at home against the Blue Jays.
