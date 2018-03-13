Twins' Lance Lynn: Looks sharp in spring debut

Lynn threw three scoreless innings in his Twins debut in Tuesday's spring game with five strikeouts. Despite signing late in spring training, he's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. "We're looking toward that Pittsburgh series - he will pitch one of the two games there, if all goes to plan," said Twins GM Thad Levine, according to ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities.

The Twins open with three games at Baltimore and then travel for two games at Pittsburgh on April 2 and April 4. Lynn said he had been throwing simulated games while waiting to sign with a team and Tuesday's outing showed he's on track for Opening Day.