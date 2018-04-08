Lynn won't start Sunday against the Mariners after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two sides will make up the contest May 14, which had been an off day for both teams. As a result of the postponement, Lynn will simply move back a day in the pitching schedule and is now set to start the series opener against the Astros on Monday.

