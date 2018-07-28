Twins' Lance Lynn: No-decision despite quality start against Red Sox
Lynn didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.
Despite his seventh quality start of the year, the right-hander was outpitched by Chris Sale and exited the game after 103 pitches (65 strikes) in line for his ninth loss, but a ninth-inning rally by the Twins took Lynn off the hook. He'll take a 5.10 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...