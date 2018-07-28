Lynn didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

Despite his seventh quality start of the year, the right-hander was outpitched by Chris Sale and exited the game after 103 pitches (65 strikes) in line for his ninth loss, but a ninth-inning rally by the Twins took Lynn off the hook. He'll take a 5.10 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against Cleveland.