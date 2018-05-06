Lynn (1-3) picked up the win Saturday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on eight hits across six innings while striking out seven.

It took six tries, but Lynn was finally able to secure his first win in a Twins uniform, also tossing his first quality start of the season. After struggling mightily with control over his first five starts -- issuing 23 walks in 23.2 innings -- Lynn was dialed in Saturday, tossing 71 of his 97 pitches for strikes while issuing no free passes, marking the first time all season he didn't issue at least three walks in a start. He's still working with an unsightly 7.28 ERA and 1.96 WHIP, but Saturday was a step in the right direction. He'll look to build off this effort in his next start, which should come on the road against the Angels.