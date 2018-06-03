Twins' Lance Lynn: Picks up win despite shaky control Saturday
Lynn (4-4) came away with the win in Saturday's 7-1 victory over Cleveland, allowing one run on two hits and five walks over six innings while striking out five.
Cleveland hitters weren't able to make the right-hander pay for his free passes, going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position on the night. Lynn has walked five or more batters five times this season, but he's also provided the Twins with three straight quality starts and four in his last six, lowering his ERA to 5.46 over that stretch -- an improvement of almost three full runs. He'll try to keep his momentum going Friday at home against the Angels.
