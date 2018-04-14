Lynn will start Sunday against the White Sox after Saturday's scheduled outing was postponed due to inclement weather, Mike Berardino of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This marked the second straight postponement in the Twins-White Sox series, and there has been no rescheduled dates plugged in at this time. Manager Paul Molitor will just push each of his starters back a day, giving Lynn the ball for Sunday's series "finale" as long as that game doesn't get postponed as well.