Twins' Lance Lynn: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday
Lynn will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Orioles, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Lynn is scheduled to throw three innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing. After undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2016 season, Lynn posted a 3.43 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 33 starts (186.1 innings) in 2017. However, while his ERA and WHIP were both at respectable levels, Lynn's 7.4 K/9 was a career-low while his 3.8 BB/9 was a career-high.
