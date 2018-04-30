Twins' Lance Lynn: Set for start Monday
Lynn (ankle) will start Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The veteran starter injured his ankle in his previous start, but it doesn't appear to be bothering him at all anymore. Lynn will take on Aaron Sanchez in the series opener in Minneapolis.
