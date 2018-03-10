Twins' Lance Lynn: Signs with Twins
Lynn signed a one-year deal with the Twins on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Target Field plays as slightly hitter-friendly, so there may have been better destinations for Lynn, but it's important to just see him finally sign somewhere. It's unclear if signing in mid-March will leave him enough time to be ready to go by Opening Day, but he shouldn't miss much time, if any. The larger concern for Lynn is how good he truly is. In his first season back from Tommy John surgery in 2017, he recorded a 3.43 ERA, meaning that he's kept his ERA under 4.00 in all six of his major-league seasons. He posted career-worst strikeout (19.7 percent) and walk rates (10.1 percent), though, leading to an uninspiring 4.82 FIP.
