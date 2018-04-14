Lynn will not pitch Sunday as the game has already been postponed due to inclement weather.

Lynn was originally scheduled to start Saturday against the White Sox, but the game was postponed. The Twins were expected to shift all their starters back one day, leaving Lynn likely to start Sunday. With Sunday's game being postponed as well, Lynn could start the team's next game Tuesday against the Indians, though no specific plan has been announced.

