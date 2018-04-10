Twins' Lance Lynn: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Lynn struck out nine over five scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Astros. He allowed three hits and issued four walks.
Sunday's rain delay pushed Lynn back a day into a difficult matchup, but he held the Houston offense at bay thanks to an excellent showing in the strikeout department. The punchouts ran up his pitch count, however, limiting him to five innings in his second start as a Twin. Lynn still owns an inflated ERA of 5.00 despite this dramatically improved performance -- a figure he will look to improve upon in Saturday's scheduled appearance against the White Sox.
