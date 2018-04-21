Lynn (0-1) came away with a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks over six innings while striking out seven.

Early-season postponements have played havoc with Lynn's schedule perhaps more than any other pitcher in baseball, as he hadn't made a start since April 9, and the rust showed in Friday's outing. There were some positive signs for the right-hander, however -- he generated 15 swinging strikes among his 95 pitches -- and once he settles into a regular routine, his 6.00 ERA should improve. Weather permitting, Lynn will make his next start Wednesday on the road against the Yankees.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories