Twins' Lance Lynn: Struggles in Friday's no-decision
Lynn (0-1) came away with a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks over six innings while striking out seven.
Early-season postponements have played havoc with Lynn's schedule perhaps more than any other pitcher in baseball, as he hadn't made a start since April 9, and the rust showed in Friday's outing. There were some positive signs for the right-hander, however -- he generated 15 swinging strikes among his 95 pitches -- and once he settles into a regular routine, his 6.00 ERA should improve. Weather permitting, Lynn will make his next start Wednesday on the road against the Yankees.
