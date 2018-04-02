Lynn (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits and six walks over four innings in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Lynn struggled early in Monday's outing, as he walked three batters and gave up five runs in the first frame, with four runs crossing the plate via a grand slam from Colin Moran. Lynn didn't have much luck finding the strike zone, resulting in just 44 of his 95 pitches being called as balls. While this lack of control was reminiscent of Lynn's 2017 campaign, in which he posted a career-high BB/9 of 3.8, the 30-year-old righty managed to allow just one hit over his following three innings. Lynn will look to rebound from Monday's rough effort when the Twins host the Mariners on Sunday.